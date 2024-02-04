StoneX Group (SNEX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect StoneX Group to post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.10 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 17.38%. On average, analysts expect StoneX Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

StoneX Group stock opened at $65.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.88. StoneX Group has a 1-year low of $49.62 and a 1-year high of $74.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneX Group

In related news, Director Scott J. Branch sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $525,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 527,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,967,849.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Mark Lowry Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $336,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,946.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Scott J. Branch sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $525,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 527,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,967,849.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,053 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,596. Company insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $399,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Further Reading

