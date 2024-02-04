SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

STKL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on SunOpta from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of STKL stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. SunOpta has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $8.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $726.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STKL. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SunOpta by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,904,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,567 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 5,847.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,365,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 3,256.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,240,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,104 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,428,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,578,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,258,000 after acquiring an additional 890,776 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

