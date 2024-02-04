SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.80.
STKL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on SunOpta from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.
Get Our Latest Report on SunOpta
SunOpta Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STKL. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SunOpta by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,904,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,567 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 5,847.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,365,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 3,256.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,240,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,104 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,428,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,578,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,258,000 after acquiring an additional 890,776 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SunOpta
SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SunOpta
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.