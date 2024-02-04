Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Gap Down to $14.90

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.90, but opened at $14.30. Sunrun shares last traded at $13.91, with a volume of 3,659,598 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RUN shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.82.

Sunrun Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.39.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $563.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.72 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 50.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $40,794.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,958,247.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $40,794.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,958,247.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $25,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,400,463 shares in the company, valued at $20,656,829.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,991 in the last ninety days. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 99,711.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,444,812 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 35.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,182,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $178,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,696 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 22.2% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,268,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,360 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth about $36,589,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 112.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,226,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

