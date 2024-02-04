Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Teledyne Technologies worth $14,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 26.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 511 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.00, for a total value of $220,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,348,052. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total value of $1,731,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,110,568.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.00, for a total value of $220,241.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,348,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,277 shares of company stock valued at $31,130,219 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDY opened at $432.74 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $364.98 and a fifty-two week high of $448.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $426.84 and a 200-day moving average of $408.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $515.67.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

