Tenable (TENB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect Tenable to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $201.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.36 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. On average, analysts expect Tenable to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $47.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average of $44.07. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -70.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Tenable has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $49.77.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $190,438.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,964,731.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 6,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $235,170.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,759.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $190,438.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,964,731.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,669 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,895 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Tenable by 5.0% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its position in Tenable by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Tenable by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Tenable by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Tenable by 81.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Westpark Capital upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.20.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

