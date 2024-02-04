TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.39

Shares of TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 701809 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners raised TerrAscend from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). TerrAscend had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $89.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.24 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TerrAscend Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

