The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CI. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $334.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.75.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 5.4 %

CI opened at $323.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $295.47 and its 200-day moving average is $292.51. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $328.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

