The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DVAX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 15.40, a quick ratio of 14.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.26. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $15.15.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.15 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,052.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,215.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,052.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $423,750 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 77,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $905,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

