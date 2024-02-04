The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $232.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $223.00 to $232.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.83% from the company’s current price.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler Companies lowered Apple to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.72.

Apple stock opened at $185.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.31. Apple has a 12 month low of $143.90 and a 12 month high of $199.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 164.02% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC increased its stake in Apple by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

