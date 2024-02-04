The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $117.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $104.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qorvo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $103.59 on Thursday. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $114.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.05 and a 200-day moving average of $100.01.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.50. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walden C. Rhines purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,242.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Qorvo by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

