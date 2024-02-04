The Goldman Sachs Group Trims MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Target Price to $225.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $263.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered MarketAxess from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised MarketAxess from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $266.89.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $224.71 on Thursday. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $200.01 and a 52-week high of $399.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $267.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.99.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.11. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 42.04%.

In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,138,555.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

