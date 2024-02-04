The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Position Lifted by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.07.

Shares of SJM opened at $132.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2,211.67, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.20. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $107.33 and a twelve month high of $159.92.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -7,066.67%.

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

