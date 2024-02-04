The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.06.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mosaic from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays raised Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

NYSE:MOS opened at $30.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $57.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mosaic will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Mosaic by 60.1% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

