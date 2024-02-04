The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Progressive by 95.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,821,329.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $180.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $182.35. The company has a market cap of $105.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

