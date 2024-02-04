Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $255.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $210.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TSCO. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.40.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.8 %

Tractor Supply stock opened at $232.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.31. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $251.17. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

