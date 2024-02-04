Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Price Performance

TGS opened at $14.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.71. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average of $12.67.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $243.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.44 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

Featured Articles

