TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stake Increased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRU. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the second quarter worth about $255,046,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 2,182.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,653,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,149 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,620,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,608,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,668,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,564 shares during the last quarter.

In other TransUnion news, Director Thomas L. Monahan acquired 1,800 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,819.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRU opened at $69.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.70. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.60.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

