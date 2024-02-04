Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CAO Sells $24,054.60 in Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) CAO Sandra Calvin sold 2,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $24,054.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,017 shares in the company, valued at $443,705.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sandra Calvin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Sandra Calvin sold 910 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $8,253.70.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04.

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.08). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 208.22% and a negative net margin of 41.52%. The company had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TVTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,656.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 57.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 551.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 968.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and delivering therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its approved products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication is designed to target two critical pathways (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II) in the disease progression of IgA; and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the prevention of cystine (kidney) stone formation in patients with severe homozygous cystinuria.

