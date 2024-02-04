trivago (TRVG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. trivago had a positive return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $171.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.89 million. On average, analysts expect trivago to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get trivago alerts:

trivago Price Performance

Shares of trivago stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.35. trivago has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.90 million and a P/E ratio of -1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On trivago

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in trivago in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in trivago by 11,846.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in trivago by 89.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in trivago by 160.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in trivago by 55.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on trivago from $1.40 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on trivago from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on trivago from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, trivago presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.76.

View Our Latest Report on trivago

trivago Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and private apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.