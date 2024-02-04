UBS Group Increases Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target to $448.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from $413.00 to $448.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.13% from the company’s previous close.

RACE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.00.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $379.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $252.17 and a fifty-two week high of $391.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $349.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.62.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.39. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in Ferrari by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

