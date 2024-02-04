United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 59.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,601 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MWA Asset Management purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $2,125,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $8,571,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,587,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,082,594,000 after purchasing an additional 357,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 289.9% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 60,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 44,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.76.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock opened at $141.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The firm has a market cap of $120.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.18%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

