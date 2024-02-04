UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) Stock Price Down 0.8%

UTG, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.10 and last traded at $30.10. 321 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.35.

UTG Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $95.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.82.

Get UTG alerts:

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.67 million during the quarter.

About UTG

UTG, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UTG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.