UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in UWM were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in UWM by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in UWM by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 832,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in UWM by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in UWM by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in UWM by 6.2% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Get UWM alerts:

UWM Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE UWMC opened at $7.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $662.11 million, a PE ratio of 101.00 and a beta of 1.62. UWM Holdings Co. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $7.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

UWM Announces Dividend

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $677.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.80 million. UWM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 0.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is 571.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UWMC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered UWM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays began coverage on UWM in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on UWM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on UWM

About UWM

(Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UWMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.