Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price (up from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $389.96.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $424.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $283.60 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $404.13 and its 200 day moving average is $372.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 281.0% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 203,632 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,856,000 after purchasing an additional 18,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.