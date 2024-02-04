Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $14.77 Million Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 63.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Deckers Outdoor worth $14,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DECK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $825.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $859.00 to $983.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $837.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 14.1 %

DECK stock opened at $882.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $709.16 and a 200-day moving average of $604.22. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $395.90 and a 12-month high of $903.70.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.48 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 24.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

