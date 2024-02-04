Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $15,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Waters by 79.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,981,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $538,008,000 after acquiring an additional 547,777 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Waters by 9,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,562,000 after acquiring an additional 477,410 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Waters by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,950,000 after acquiring an additional 414,334 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.38.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $320.74 on Friday. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $231.90 and a fifty-two week high of $346.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $310.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $711.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.27 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

