W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 67.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 33.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 212.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 17,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $972.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $836.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $764.79. The company has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $625.97 and a 1 year high of $978.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $775.25.

View Our Latest Report on GWW

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.