Wedbush Weighs in on New York Community Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for New York Community Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 28.96%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.07.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.81, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,668,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,302,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,902,000 after buying an additional 444,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,548,000 after buying an additional 13,450,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 10.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,541,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,486,000 after buying an additional 963,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,992,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,080,000 after acquiring an additional 325,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

