Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Westlake Chemical Partners Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of WLKP stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.15. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1 year low of $18.58 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $321.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.46 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Westlake Chemical Partners

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Andrew Kenner acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.02 per share, for a total transaction of $220,200.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 121,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,677,830.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 61.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.