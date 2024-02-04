Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Price Target Cut to $111.00

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $111.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

Whirlpool Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:WHR opened at $110.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.60. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $160.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.49.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.32. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $521,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Whirlpool by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 104,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Whirlpool by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $478,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

