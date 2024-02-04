Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.85.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WCP. Scotiabank upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. CIBC cut their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.75 to C$13.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$18.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

In related news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang acquired 9,400 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,780.00. In related news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang acquired 9,400 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,780.00. Also, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong acquired 7,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,170.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 56,400 shares of company stock worth $527,500. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSE WCP opened at C$8.30 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$8.29 and a 1-year high of C$11.91. The company has a market cap of C$5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0608 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

