Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 578,670 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 6.5% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $182,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $411.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $245.61 and a one year high of $415.32. The company has a market cap of $3.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.97.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.