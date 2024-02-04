Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Buys 123 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,727 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 5.0 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $661.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $523.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 87.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $204.21 and a twelve month high of $666.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.30.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

