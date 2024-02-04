WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Sees Large Volume Increase

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 403,053 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 482,119 shares.The stock last traded at $34.89 and had previously closed at $34.98.

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $665.08 million, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.59.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,629,000 after purchasing an additional 358,641 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 644,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,072,000 after buying an additional 246,218 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 373,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after buying an additional 56,907 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 358,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 226,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after buying an additional 40,227 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund

The WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud index. The fund tracks and index of US companies primarily focused on cloud software and services. Stocks are equal weighted in the index. WCLD was launched on Sep 6, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.

