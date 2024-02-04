Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.04

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.04 and last traded at $31.02, with a volume of 203 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.54.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.10.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (USCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Action index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected as a leader in their respective GICS sector for emphasizing climate-friendly objectives.

