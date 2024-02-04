Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $30.92 and last traded at $30.86, with a volume of 1063931 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.26.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZWS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.14.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Up 2.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average is $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Troutman sold 35,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,043,689.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,238. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 111,056.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,777,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,600,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,446,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,428,000 after buying an additional 2,085,426 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,869,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,162,000 after buying an additional 2,994,006 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,857,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,837,000 after buying an additional 374,409 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,210,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,037,000 after buying an additional 4,268,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

