Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (ZWS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE ZWS opened at $30.86 on Friday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ZWS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp cut Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZWS

Insider Transactions at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other news, insider Michael Troutman sold 35,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,043,689.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,238. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 20,393 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,555 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.