34,854 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Bought by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 34,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,176,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $564.60.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $495.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $116.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $476.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $463.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $501.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.52%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Articles

