AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.6 %

ABBV stock opened at $168.67 on Monday. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $172.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a market cap of $303.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.78, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.21.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.