abrdn plc Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,643 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 9.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 389,780 shares of the airline’s stock worth $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 34,348 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 106.5% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,556,536 shares of the airline’s stock worth $69,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,361 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth about $1,306,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 41.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 192,346 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 56,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.8% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,012 shares of the airline’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $30.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LUV. Melius cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

