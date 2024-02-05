Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALB. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Albemarle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Albemarle by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALB. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Albemarle from $308.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Albemarle from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.16.

Albemarle Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:ALB opened at $114.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.92 and a 200-day moving average of $154.99. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $293.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

