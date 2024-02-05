Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th.

Alliance Resource Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 91.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Alliance Resource Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 71.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners to earn $4.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.2%.

NASDAQ ARLP opened at $21.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.11. Alliance Resource Partners has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The energy company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $625.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.54 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 35.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, major shareholder Mowry Kathleen Craft sold 13,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $294,566.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,460,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,853,342. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alliance Resource Partners news, major shareholder Mowry Kathleen Craft sold 13,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $294,566.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,460,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,853,342. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 33,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $682,253.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,202,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,092,601.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,272,028 in the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,263,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,239,000 after purchasing an additional 458,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,591,924 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,279,000 after purchasing an additional 155,138 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,250,000 after purchasing an additional 81,374 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $13,084,000. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 307,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 208,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARLP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

