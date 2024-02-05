Allstate (ALL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Allstate to post earnings of $2.93 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL opened at $157.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Allstate has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $159.60. The firm has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -44.89%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Allstate by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 16,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ALL. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Allstate from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALL

About Allstate

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.