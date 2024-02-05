ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives $20.07 Consensus PT from Brokerages

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.07.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ALX Oncology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ALXO

ALX Oncology Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALXO opened at $14.70 on Friday. ALX Oncology has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $15.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $732.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.65.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.38). On average, research analysts predict that ALX Oncology will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ALX Oncology

In other news, CAO Shelly Pinto sold 2,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $36,951.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,837.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALXO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 226.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.