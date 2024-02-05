Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,287 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $10,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after buying an additional 52,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $560,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

DHI stock opened at $146.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.39. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $89.05 and a one year high of $157.93.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,326 over the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

