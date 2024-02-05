Amalgamated Bank Buys 1,480 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,468 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.08% of Manhattan Associates worth $9,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 63,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,480,000 after purchasing an additional 21,559 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,863,000 after purchasing an additional 16,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,121,739.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $558,656.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,145.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MANH stock opened at $250.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 88.85 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.50. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $133.81 and a one year high of $258.91.

MANH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.50.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

