Amalgamated Bank Buys 666 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 27,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.84, for a total value of $407,932.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,467,514.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,756 shares of company stock worth $11,293,736. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.68.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of COF opened at $136.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $140.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

