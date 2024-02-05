Amalgamated Bank Grows Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $9,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 12.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 134.3% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 58,631 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in American Electric Power by 62.3% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 177,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after acquiring an additional 68,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $78.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $96.05.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.73.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

