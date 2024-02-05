Amalgamated Bank Has $9.51 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $9,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 6.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter worth $2,994,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 3.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,766,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 27.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Trading Down 0.3 %

IQV stock opened at $210.75 on Monday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $240.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.48.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

