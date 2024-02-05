Amalgamated Bank Sells 36 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.08% of Deckers Outdoor worth $10,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $850.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $859.00 to $983.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $837.33.

In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,710,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $882.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $709.16 and its 200 day moving average is $604.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $395.90 and a fifty-two week high of $903.70.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

